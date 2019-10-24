Libang visits fire victims of Millang village

YINGKIONG, Oct 23: Health Minister Alo Libang on Wednesday visited Millang village, where several houses were reduced to ashes in a major fire incident recently, and provided some financial assistance to the affected families.

Libang also provided utensils and blankets to the fire victims and assured more help to the affected families.

MP Tapir Gao has provided utensils and blankets to the fire victims. DIPRO