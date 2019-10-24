Tawang fest to involve villagers for tourism promotion

TAWANG, Oct 23: Tawang Deputy Commissioner in-charge Lobsang Tsering said that the administration aims at involving the villagers directly in tourism promotion during the forthcoming Tawang festival. The DC said this during a meeting of the district administration with the hoteliers, taxi operators and representatives of Dingsum Kharsaneng area here on Wednesday, to review various issues pertaining to the Tawang festival. The DC urged all to work in coordination to ensure the success of the festival.

‘This time we have chosen Kharsaneng area because it is nearest to the district headquarters and the climate there remains pleasant. Moreover, the heritage site of Chagzam(14th century Iron chain bridge) Hotspring at Grengkhar and historical site the birth place of Yum Tsewang Lhamo, mother of great 6th Dalai Lama are all nearby,’ Tsering added.

The Tawang Festival’s director Tsetan Chombay said, the organizers will ensure that maximum unemployed youths and villagers are engaged during the village tourism programme.

‘We are trying to connect our beautiful villages, heritage sites and historical places with tourists and shall showcase our traditional way of living in village, Monpa delicacies, art games and sports to tourists, and in this regard many popular bloggers have also been invited in this Tawang festival to popularize the unexplored beauty of Tawang tourism,’ he said. (DIPRO)