Lower Subansiri gets national Panchayat award

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: The Lower Subansiri district Panchayat has been awarded the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Purashkar- 2019, instituted by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Former Lower Subansiri Zilla Parishad chairperson Hage Kobing and Deputy Director-cum-Nodal Officer, Department of Panchayati Raj (GoAP) AG Ligu received the award from Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomer in a function at National Agricultural Science Complex here on Wednesday.

The award is given to best-performing Panchayats in recognition of the good work done at each level for improving delivery of services.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been incentivizing the best performing Panchayats recommended by the state administration. Every year, panchayats at all level across the country is awarded as a part of incentivizing for their good performance.