CS for early completion of green field airport

ITANAGAR, Oct 23: Chief Secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar has directed departments to carry out the assigned works at the earliest for completion of the Greenfield Airport in Hollongi within the committed timeframe of the Airport Authority of India, which is March 2022.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the peripheral works to be undertaken by the state government for the Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, the CS gave emphasis on quality works and also to avoid unnecessary pressure on state exchequer. He directed all the executing departments to submit genuine estimates in their Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).The CS suggested engineers to prepare DPRs in such a manner that there is scope for expansion in future.

During the discussion on construction of 2.5 kilometre approach road to Hollongi Airport from National Highway, he asked the PWD (executing agency) to plan and execute a road with global standard. ‘Good landscaping with scope for green plantation with proper lighting could be included in the DPR,’ the CS suggested.

Commissioner Power GS Meena, Secretary Civil Aviation SK Jain, Secretary PWD YW Ringu, concerned Chief Engineers and other stake holders werepresent in the meeting. PRO