Church members organize blood donation camp

PASIGHAT, Oct 24: A blood donation camp was organised by the Mebo Pastorate Circle Churches under the Adi Baptist Union (ABU) here at Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre (BPGHTC) in East Siang district and at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Papum Pare district on Thursday.

At the BPGHTC, 12 volunteers came forward to donate, while 10 volunteers donated blood at the TRIHMS.

On the occasion, ABU youth president Limin Ori said, “It is very important for everyone to donate blood as it helps in saving people’s lives. We are pleased to see that more people are volunteering to donate blood these days.” (DIPRO)