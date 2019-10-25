Felix launches HAA in DBC

JOLLANG, Oct 24: The Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA), which is to be initiated in all the colleges and universities of the state, began its first campaign at the Don Bosco College (DBC) here on 24 October.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, along with Capital SP Tumme Amo and others, launched the campaign as a “people’s campaign (jan baghidari), to be executed and managed by the people, and for the people to transform Arunachal into a safe, secure and serene place to live in.”

The home minister in his speech threw light on the goals of the campaign, and encouraged everyone to be “a part of it and focus more on the individual’s responsibilities, rather than demanding rights.”