AIMF’s music event to promote budding artistes

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 25: The Arunachal Independent Musicians Forum (AIMF) is going to hold the last leg of the OctOver fest with a blended night of talented musicians and dancers set to perform here in the capital on Saturday evening.

Noted musician and a member of the AIMF, David Angu informed that “OctOver is usually held with one music event every week of the month of October, but we managed to set two events as this is the first edition of OctOver in the state.”

Angu, who performed in the first leg of OctOver on 19 October last, said that the event aims to promote and support independent musicians of the state.

“We want to keep the music scene alive in the state. This will not only give budding artistes a platform to showcase their talent, but also bring artistes together to collaborate and come up with new ideas to push the music scene forward,” he said.

The line up of artistes for 26 October include Takar Nabam Trio, Street Stories, Sky Level, Inimay Tacho, Demons Clique, Dancing Devil’s and DJ Bom.