RGU wins National Press Day Zonal Debate Competition

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 25: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) emerged as the winner and St. Francis De Sales College, Aalo as runner-up respectively in the National Press Day Preliminary Zonal Debate Competition held at the Science Centre Conference Hall here on Friday.

The topic of the debate competition was, “The House Believes that Imposition of Hindi as National Language only can create the Idea of One Nation”.

Yaram Thadang and Chujai Chingsaham, students of MA 1st semester, Mass Communication department represented the RGU. Thomas Tapo and Johny Lipo represented the St.Francis De Sales College, Aalo.

The event was orga-nised by the Arunachal Press Club in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relation, Govt of AP as part of the National Press Day (NPD) celebration.

Apart from the winner and runner-up teams, four other colleges- Government College, Bomdila, Don Bosco College, Jollang, Dera Natung Govt College, Itanagar and Indira Gandhi Govt College, Tezu participated in the prestigious annual debate.

The winner of the debate – RGU – will be participating at National Press Day Celebration’s Chief Minister’s Running Trophy Debate at Namsai on 16 November 2019.

Circle Officer, Itanagar Bittu Kri, Curator, Science Centre, Itanagar, Dr. Vivek Kumar and Lecturer of Rajiv Gandhi Govt Polytechnic College, Itanagar, Corinna Mum Norbu, were the judges in the competition which was moderated by Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists(APUWJ) Vice President Karpu Chisi.