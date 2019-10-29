Child sex ratio in Mariyang not up to mark

YINGKIONG, Oct 28: The child sex ratio in Mariyang block of Upper Siang district is not up to par, it emerged during a meeting of the district task force held here on 25 October, under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.

Presenting the status of the child sex ratio in Upper Siang, DMO Dr Dubom Bagra informed that, while the sex ratio is improving in the district with a ratio of 1000:1000, “the sex ratio in Mariyang block is not up to the mark.”

While SP Neelam Nega noted that girls in the tribal society are given equal treatment, Dr Mity Jopir of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society’s district unit said the programmes under the BBBP scheme “should be intensified in remote villages like Ngaming and Zido, in

Tuting block, to send out the message of the importance of educating girls.”

Chairing the meeting, DC Taper Pada informed that special awareness programmes will be organised soon at Milang, Adi Pasi and Jeying villages, under Mariyang block, to address the fluctuating child sex ratio.

Earlier, CDPO and BBBP nodal officer, Pakkar Nomuk, made a presentation on the implementation of the scheme in the district, and showcased the activities held, including orientation and awareness camps, ‘beti mahotsav’, felicitation of female CBSE toppers and sports personalities, health camps, etc.

The BBBP promotional video and song were also launched on the day. (DIPRO)