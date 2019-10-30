APSCW’s awareness campaign continues

BOLENG, Oct 29: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), led by its Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi, conducted a legal awareness camp for women here in Siang district last Friday.

The chairperson exhorted the womenfolk to understand the various legal rights that protect and empower women.

She said the APSCW’s tours to various places of the state “is a step towards infusing much-needed dynamism among womenfolk to have knowledge on polygamy, domestic violence, women education, reservations in panchayats and the legislative assembly, in its quest for women emancipation and empowerment.”

Techi also stressed on reformation of the traditional laws and marriage system that do not give full justice to women and have outlived their utility.

Members of the commission, Techi Hunmai and Hoksum Ori, dwelt on the role of women through formation of NGOs and SHGs. Boleng ADC Adong Pertin and DSP Dilip Yosung made PowerPoint presentations highlighting crimes against women, and the POCSO Act. (DIPRO)