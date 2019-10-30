Engage in self-employment: DC

TEZU, Oct 29: Lohit Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan advised the students of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here to take a pledge to engage in self-employment activities “instead of running after government jobs.”

Addressing an event at the college on Tuesday, Dhawan encouraged the students to be “job givers, not job seekers,” and to “attend classes for gaining knowledge rather than earning degrees alone.”

Advocating a cleaner environment, the DC appealed to the students to keep their surroundings plastic-free and nurture the trees planted by the district administration on both sides of the roads.

Earlier, Lohit Assistant Commissioner Sunny Singh advised the students to “carefully select career options and imitate the style of

accomplished personalities.”

IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu sought support from the stakeholders in making the college “an educational hub in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.”

He informed that the annual college event aims at showcasing the talents of the students in games, sports, cultural and literary activities, and inculcating the feeling of oneness.

Later, the college’s students’ union general secretary, Rangay Pul, drew the DC’s attention to the basic problems of the students and the college.