Assn alleges anomalies in bridge project, seeks CM’s intervention

ITANAGAR, Oct 29: Expressing concern over the delay in the construction of the Bailey bridge over the Pachin river near the Naharlagun helipad (to connect Naharlagun and Borum) and alleging disproportionate payment of bills against the work done, the Save Arunachal Youth Association in a representation to the chief minister on Monday sought his intervention in the matter.

The association said that a contract work had been agreed upon between the Naharlagun PWD division EE and M/s North East Engineering & Construction Agency (NEECA), Naharlagun, in which the former had set a time of six months for the agency to

complete the work, amounting to Rs 5,46,06,265.96.

The association alleged that despite the passage of over two years and abandoning of the work midway, the NEECA was paid Rs 4,81,81,370 by the office of the EE.

It also accused the Naharlagun PWD division EE of not taking any legal action or lodging an FIR against the contractor.

Claiming that an additional amount of Rs 9 crore is set to be released to the same construction agency for completing the work, the association appealed to the CM to halt the release of fund, and called for a special investigation team to probe the matter.