NH 415 stretch carpeted with plastic on trial basis

NAHARLAGUN, Nov 1: A stretch of National Highway 415 in Papu Nallah here was carpeted with bituminous concrete mixed with plastic on Friday morning, on a trial basis.

Nirjuli PWD Highway Division EE, Nani Tath, said the carpeting work was carried out with the help of TK Engineering Consortium, as part of the Swachhta Hi Seva programme.

The EE claimed that “officers and officials of the highway division collected roadside plastic waste,” which was then reused for road work, particularly on the wearing course, “to improve marshal stability and fatigue life, and to improve longevity and pavement performance.”

He said formation-cutting and other activities are underway on a war footing, and that the officers of the highway division are monitoring the work regularly.

Tath said there are still “around 34 hindrances, which include complete shifting of electric poles, shifting of water supply pipelines, shifting of BSNL cables and lines, administrative works, and a few encroachments.”

The EE requested the residents of the capital complex to bear with the difficulties faced by them due to the construction of the four-lane highway, and gave assurance that “some visible changes will be seen by March 2020 and shall be imposed on contractors to complete the project in time as per the agreement scheduled.”