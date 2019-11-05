Exhibition on sustainable development held

NIRJULI, Nov 4: The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) here in Papum Pare district organized a school-level science exhibition on Monday with the theme ‘Science & technology for sustainable development’, showcasing static as well as working models.

The exhibition, which saw the participation of 210 students of Classes 6 to 11 showcasing 105 models, was held “to inculcate a scientific attitude and research-mindedness and to create awareness about sustainability,” a release from the VKV said.

The event also included activities for students to “understand the cognitive, affective and psychomotor aspects of the tasks,” it said.

The exhibition was evaluated by the NERIST’s electrical engineering professor Dr Gao, Polo Colony GHSS mathematics teacher KK Jha, and VKV Nirjuli’s senior teacher Sabita Mahapatra.

The judges encouraged the students to “develop scientific fervour and an attitude of research-mindedness in order to develop qualities of analytical and critical thinking,” the release said.

VKV Principal K Reena also motivated students to nurture their scientific temperament, it added.