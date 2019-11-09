Channel state’s youth power: Sona

MECHUKA, Nov 8: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona called upon the District Olympic Associations (DOA), “particularly that of Shi-Yomi district,” to provide platforms to the local youths to showcase their talents.

“There is no dearth of talent among the youths, but what they need is a stage and opportunity. I hope the newly formed Shi-Yomi District Olympic Association would facilitate the same to the youths of the district,” Sona said, addressing the first meeting of the DOA here on Friday.

Suggesting to the DOA’s members to channel the talents of the district’s youths through games and sports, Sona asked them to work in unison and take suggestions from the senior members of the society.

“Inculcate a sense of discipline and team spirit among yourselves and do not take hasty decisions at any time,” the speaker said.

Citing the example of sportspersons Joti Mane and Anu Komi, he said “games and sports will not only help one stay fit but also bring laurels to the district and the state.”

Mane is the first athlete from Arunachal to win the gold in a national athletics championship, while Komi has won several medals for the state in various national-level karate championships.

Deputy Commissioner Mito Dirchi, who chaired the meeting, suggested to the DOA team to “work in an organized manner, so that the local talents are given equal opportunity to perform.”

DOA president Aling Pinggam informed that the association was formed to “facilitate equal opportunities to aspiring sportspersons and local talents of the district.”

Earlier, Sona visited the sub-divisional library here and took stock of the establishment. The library was inaugurated by the then chief minister, Gegong Apang, in 1994.

Taking serious note of the library’s dismal condition, the speaker assured to look into the infrastructure needs of the establishment, “so that book enthusiasts and readers can visit.”

He also assured to look into the matter of procuring books for the library. (PRO)