MLA discontent with poor performance in police recruitment

CHANGLANG, Nov 9: Expressing discontent over the poor performance shown by the youth in the recent police recruitment where quota allotted against Changlang district were left vacant due to less pass percentage in the written test, Changlang South MLA Phosum Khimhun has urged the students to work hard to achieve academic excellence.

He was speaking during the annual college day celebrations of the Rang Frah Government College held here on Friday.

Khimhun advised the students to maintain discipline and to try and excel in games and sports, saying that the state government has been allotting 10 percent job reservation in various state government services.

He further asked the departments of Urban Development and Power to complete their respective works at the new college building site, enabling them to shift the college to the new building by the next academic session.

Changlang ADC T Jerang highlighted the importance of the annual celebrations and advised the students to come forward and take active part in various activities.

Earlier, the college’s principal P Mossang in his address, gave the general profile of the college and informed that the current strength of the college is 218 with equal numbers of both male and female students.