Inter-state DA coordination meeting

KIMIN, Nov 9: A coordination meeting was held between the district administration (DA) of Papum Pare of Arunachal Pradesh and Lakhimpur of Assam on Friday at Lakhimpur, to promote confidence building among the inter-state officials of boundary areas.

The meeting upheld to maintain status quo and resolve issues through bilateral talks. It also echoed that in the name of man- made notional boundary, the citizens’ rights and schemes for welfare activities should not be curtailed.

“It would be the duty of both administrations to work for the welfare of citizens,” the meeting resolved.

Further, the house advocated conducting such

coordination meetings periodically to maintain camaraderie and mutual respect of differences.

The Lakhimpur DA was led by DC DR Jeevan B, and SP Harikrishna, while Papum Pare DA was led by DC Pige Ligu, SP Jimi Chiram and ADC Kimin Likha Teji, along with forest officials and goan burahs.