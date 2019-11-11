APSLSA adjudged best in NE

NEW DELHI, Nov 10: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) was adjudged the best legal services authority in Northeast India during the annual commendation ceremony of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) held on the occasion of the Legal Services Day here on 9 November.

APSLSA Member Secretary Budi Habung received the award.

The awards for the best paralegal volunteer, the best panel lawyer and the best district legal services authority (DLSA) were also given away on the occasion.

Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, NLSA Executive Chairman, Justice SA Bobde, Delhi SLSA patron-in-chief, Justice DN Patel, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee Chairman, Justice NV Ramana, and Delhi SLSA Executive Chairman, Justice GS Sistani were present on the occasion.

In 2016, the Papum Pare DLSA had been adjudged the best in the Northeast, and a lawyer from Tirap had been adjudged the best panel lawyer in 2018.