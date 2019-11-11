Govt accords importance to edn, health: Min

AALO, Nov 10: Education Minister Taba Tedir said the state government is giving much importance to the education and health sectors.

The minister said this during a series of meetings he held at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Kamba, and the Donyi Polo Government College (DPGC) and the DIET in Kamki, in West Siang district, on Sunday.

The minister said since the government is focusing on education and health sectors, it was imperative for him to “go to the grassroots level to know the conditions of the schools to revamp the system in the larger interest of the student community.”

Tedir informed that pre-board and board examinations for Classes 5 and 8 have been reintroduced to “arrest the alarming situation and poor performance in CBSE examinations in the recent past.”

He advised the students to “lead a drug-free life, focus on time management, and study for all-round development to achieve success in life.”

Stressing on creating a plastic-free environment, Tedir opined that the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign should reach the nook and corner of the district.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by Kamba GHSS Principal Gekir Karga regarding shortage of teachers, school infrastructure, boundary wall, compensatory appointment for the land donor, etc, the minister assured to look into the school’s problems “on priority basis.”

Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, who accompanied the minister, said “school band parties will be introduced in the GHSS’ in Liromoba, Kamba and Yomcha and in the government secondary schools in Darak and Nomuk by outsourcing trainers in the days to come.”

The MLA said the DPGC would be provided with a water treatment plant and solar streetlights, and that the school’s girls’ and boys’ hostels would be renovated.

Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan urged the students to set goals to attain success in life.

DPGC Principal Rejir Karlo also submitted a memorandum to the minister, highlighting the various problems and requirements of the college. (DIPRO)