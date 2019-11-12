Joy of Reading festival concludes with rich memories

ROING, Nov 11: The Joy of Reading festival, organised by the Lower Dibang Valley district administration to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, concluded on Saturday, leaving rich memories among book lovers of all age groups.

Supported by the Gandhi Smriti & Darshan Samiti and the ICDS department, the weeklong festival, which highlighted the themes ‘Joy of reading’ and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, included lectures and interactions by Prof Vimala Ramachandran and

eminent Gandhian scholar from Assam, Dr Alaka Sarma, besides a range of book activities, contests, and book exhibitions.

On special display was Gandhi’s biography in five Arunachalee languages – Adi, Apatani, Mishmi, Nyishi and Nocte – published by Tulika Books.

Speaking at the JNV here, Prof Ramachandran shared her vast experiences of educational innovations across India and South East Asia, and elaborated the central government’s little-known document on ‘positive discipline’, which is today adopted by many reputed schools.

At the KGBV in Dambuk, she outlined the origin of the KGBVs in India.

Addressing women activists, SHG members and ICDS officials, Prof Ramachandran exhorted anganwadi workers and SHG members to “imbibe the reading habit to acquire latest ideas in early childhood education and help mould a new generation of a learning society in Arunachal.”

She also appealed to the officers of the state administration to proactively contribute their energies to bring about social and educational advancement of the rural Arunachalee women.

Enchanting the audience with her deeply touching anecdotes and personal experiences, Shillong (Meghalaya)-based International Centre of Gandhian Studies’ honorary director, Dr Alaka Sarma, spoke on how Gandhi’s life and message are relevant and useful even in the 21st century.

Addressing senior students and teachers of various schools in Roing, she answered several questions on the Gandhian philosophy and how it can enrich a young Indian’s life.

Dr Sarma also participated in an interactive session with the weavers of Roing town at the district crafts centre.

The Joy of Reading Festival brought ample opportunities for the people of Roing, Korunu, Jia, Bolung, and Dambuk towns to read books through a five-day ‘mobile book exhibition’, supported by Ashok Leyland, alongside a permanent exhibition in Roing town.

The festival also saw the return of an NBT book exhibition to the district, after nearly two decades, along with other reputed publishers.

The book exhibition was managed by the Lohit Youth Library Network, along with volunteers from the Dibang Youth Library, the Roing VKV, the Intaya Public School and the scouts and guides of the district’s education department. (DIPRO)