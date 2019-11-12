Leparada champions of indigenous youth fest

BASAR, Nov 11: Leparada district emerged the ‘champion district’ with the highest score in the 6th State Level Indigenous Youth Festival that concluded here in Leparada district on Monday.

The festival was organized by the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), and had begun on 8 November.

Under the ‘games and sports’ competitive events of the festival, Kamle district won the boys’ volleyball competition, while Upper Subansiri won the girls’ volleyball competition. Later, Tayo Tape of Kamle and Api Nilo of Upper Subansiri were adjudged the best volleyball player in the boys’ and girls’ category, respectively.

In tug-of-war (girls), Siang district won the competition, while West Siang won in the boys’ category. In archery, Tarah Tajik of Papum Pare outshone his competitors in the boys’ category, while Yami Eyum of Upper Subansiri won in the girls’ category.

In the 100-metre race, Monika Riba and Dakto Basar, both from Leparada, won in the girls’ and the boys’ category, respectively. In marathon, Asha Podo of Shi-Yomi and Harang Cheri of East Siang won in the girls’ and boys’ category, respectively. In bamboo balance (men), Marjo Bam of Leparada emerged victorious.

Under the ‘cultural event’ competitions, Leparada clinched the top spot in the folk dance and the go-as-you-like categories. In the ‘local modern dance’ category, Upper Subansiri emerged the winner, while East Siang emerged the winner in both folk song and ‘devotional dance group’ categories. East Siang was also declared the ‘cultural champion’.

Union MoS for Sports & Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, who attended the event, urged all to take pride in their indigenous culture and tradition, and to preserve and promote it. He, however, urged all to respect all religions, cultures and traditions.

The MoS appealed to all to “take individual initiatives towards a pan-Arunachal identity by not differentiating on the basis of a particular clan, society, etc.”

He assured to pursue the points in the memorandum submitted to him by IFCSAP president Tajom Tasung.

Industry Minister Tumke Bagra in his speech termed the festival “a unique occasion,” and urged the organizers to continue it in future also. He advocated “preservation and promotion of our own indigenous culture and tradition which constitutes our identity,” and following the indigenous faith while respecting other religions and cultures.