MLA urges students to discourage seeking of land compensation

WESSANG, Nov 11: Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku called on the student community to “discourage land compensation in any development work,” and asked them to make positive use of the Right to Information Act.

Attending the 10th annual College Day celebration of the government model college (GMC) here in East Kameng district on Monday, Taku advised students to “refrain from indulging in any association or unions” and

instead concentrate on building their careers.

The MLA advocated developing one’s personality through extracurricular activities, besides educational activities.

“It is through such activities that students develop their inner talents, like creativity, public speaking skills, leadership quality,” he said.

Taku assured to work out modalities for constructing a multipurpose auditorium for the college, as demanded by the students in a memorandum.

East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organization chairman Dahey Sangno informed that the district will soon have “a district culture museum, a recreational park and an eco-park, under the guidance of ‘Team East Kameng’.”

Sangno highlighted the dark side of early marriage, and requested the students to fight against it. He also pointed out that “education is not enough; skills and talents matter in curbing unemployment.”

He also assured to contribute towards scholarships for meritorious students of the college.

GMC Principal Robin Hissang said the distance education mode initiated by the college “is a positive move and has seen several graduates.”

He requested the students to make full efforts to clear the civil service examinations, and to “make the district proud to avail the Rs 5 lakhs scholarship” announced by the MLA, on an earlier occasion, to encourage students of the district.

Hissang also highlighted various academic achievements, and areas that need to be taken care of, in the college.