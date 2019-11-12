Jhum cultivation degrading forest ecosystem: Speaker

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Nov 11: “Jhum cultivation practices adopted by rural farmers in the state are causing degradation of forest ecosystem,” said Speaker PD Sona while attending the three-day Regional Agri Fare, 2019-20, at the College of Horticulture & Forestry here in East Siang district on Monday.

Speaking during the programme, which was organised by Imphal (Manipur)-based Central Agriculture University (CAU), Sona advised rural farmers to adopt organic cultivation of fruits, vegetables and spices.

The theme of the event is ‘Ecosystem approach of sustainable agriculture’. It aims

to bring awareness among the growers about the latest knowledge in the agriculture and allied sectors, and to demonstrate innovative and feasible technologies for the growers’ benefit.

The programme also includes shows and competitions on field crops, fruits, vegetables, flowers, etc.

Among others, CAU Vice-Chancellor Dr M Premjit Singh and MoAFW Extension Director (Farm & Information), Dr SK Mishra, attended the inaugural ceremony.