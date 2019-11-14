7 NE entrepreneurs honored with National Entrepreneurship Awards

GUWAHATI, Nov 13: The Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has honoured seven young entrepreneurs from North East with the National Entrepreneurship Awards, 2019.

The awardees were Rida Gatphoh (Meghalaya), Bandabiang Dewkhaid (Meghalaya), Geetashori Yumnam (Manipur), Thokchom Reena Luwang (Manipur), Alemoon Nessa (Assam), Kashisho Chishi (Nagaland) and Subhra Saikat Roy (Manipur), an IIT, Guwahati release said.

In total, there were 36 awardees from across the country.

The awards were presented in the presence of MSDE Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, MSDE Secretary Dr KP Krishnan and MSDE Joint Secretary Jyotsna Sitling at a function held at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi on 9 November.

The award carries a cash price of Rs 5 Lakha, a certificate and a trophy.

For the second time, IIT Guwahati -Technology Incubation Centre was assigned as the regional implementing partner institute with the core IITG-TIC team consisting of Chairperson Prof Konjengbam Darunkumar Singh, and Regional Programme Coordinator Himujjall Sarmah.

This time, out of 12 national regions, Northeast and Sikkim states region secured the highest number of awards.