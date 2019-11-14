Regional agri fair concludes

PASIGHAT, Nov 13: The 13th CAU-Regional Agri Fair-2019-20 concluded here at the College of Horticulture, in East Siang district on Wednesday evening.

During the fair, stalls of products, input agencies and self help groups displayed recently developed technologies, miniature models of farm practices, farm products and farming services. Under various categories, progressive farmers from participating states were awarded with citations on the occasion by the dignitaries.

Attending the function, local MLA Kaling Moyong in his valedictory address accentuated on disseminating the technological intervention through extension functionaries for quick benefit at grassroots level. He threw light on the role of the CAU for increasing productivity and dwelt on the potential of northeastern states, especially Arunachal Pradesh, in bringing green revolution to the region.

The MLA said that agricultural education was an effective instrument in improving the condition of agriculture in the country. He emphasized on integrated sustainable farming systems, particularly agro-forestry in the rain-fed agro-ecosystem of the state.

Moyong also lauded the efforts of the university in developing the farming community.

“The Central and state governments are committed to increasing the farmers’ income and in this direction, all should work tirelessly and sincerely in implementing the plans and projects properly,” added Moyong.

Earlier, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh said that it was a great honour for Pasighat to host the three-day fair through which progressive farmers and growers acquired good knowledge.

Vice Chancellor Dr M Premjit Singh briefed on integrated farming system, crop production and diversification, post-harvest technology and value addition, natural resource management, benefits of organic farming etc.

The three-day event was Sponsored by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and organized by the Directorate of Extension Education, General Agricultural University, Imphal. (DIPRO)