Ziro farmers exports 10 tonnes of kiwis

ZIRO, Nov 13: In a major economic boost to kiwi growers of Lower Subansiri district, the first consignment of 10 tonnes of organic kiwis were shipped off to Big Basket Super Market Supplier Pvt Ltd on Wednesday by the Subansiri Organic Kiwi Cardamom Farmers Producer Company (SOKCFPC), in collaboration with the Kiwi Growers Cooperative Society Ltd.

The consignment was officially flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Chukhu Takar.

This is the second year the marketing giant Big Basket has purchased kiwis from Ziro.

“Although the road conditions are bad, the demand for organic kiwis, which are sweeter, have surged,” Marketing Manager from Big Basket, Bismoi Saikia said, adding: “If the roads were better, larger capacity trucks could have been arranged.”

It is worth mentioning here that the Kiwi Growers Cooperative Society Ltd, consisting of 150 farmers, has been conferred the state gold medal award this year.

The society has spearheaded organic agricultural and horticulture practices in Lower Subansiri district.

The SOKCFPC is a company formed under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development under the state department of agriculture.

DHO Komri Murtem, ADO Joram Robi, SOKCFPC chairman Takhe Tani and secretary Gyati Loder and other board members were present during the programme. (DIPRO)