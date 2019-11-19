Fact-finding committee meets on poor mobile services

TAWANG, Nov 18: A preliminary meeting of the fact-finding committee constituted under the Lok Adalat’s order was held in the office chamber of the Deputy Commissioner on Monday to discuss ground realities of base transceiver station, including staff management and power supply to determine the poor mobile and data network services in the district.

Executive Engineer (Elect) Sang Dorjee informed the house that “there is no shortage of power supply in this regard,” but at the same time, suggested that “service providers

should have alternate arrangements of power supply to provide continuous service.”

Representatives of Vodafone and Airtel informed that they “have been trying their best to provide better service, and there will be a visible improvement in Airtel services within a week.”

After discussion on various matters, the house has decided to visit the sites on 25th of this month to verify the ground realities.

The meeting was chaired by DRDA Project Director Lobsang Tsetan and attended by EAC Choiki Dondup, representatives of service providers like BSNL, Airtel, and Vodafone, and other members. (DIPRO)