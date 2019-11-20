Assn seeks apology for Times’ cartoon

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 19: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has sought an apology from The Arunachal Times for allegedly portraying two major tribes of the state in poor light in a cartoon.

In the cartoon, which was published in this daily on 10 November, two persons were shown vandalizing a health facility while a third person, wearing his hair in a particular knot and brandishing a dao, was shown asking a doctor to cure his son immediately.

The ANYA claimed that the cartoon showed the Nyishi and the Apatani tribes in poor light and hurt the sentiments of both the communities as only persons belonging to these tribes traditionally wear their hair in the manner portrayed in the cartoon.

It accused this daily of targeting the two tribes and giving a bad impression about them, especially the Nyishi tribe.

Issuing a clarification on the incident, based on which he said the cartoon had been made, AAPSU convenor Tatung Taga said no incident as had been depicted in the cartoon actually occurred.

“There was only a heated argument between me and the doctor at RK Mission Hospital on 3 November, and I didn’t carry a dao with me as shown in the cartoon,” Taga said.

He also said that the telephone in the hospital broke after he had hit it during the argument.

The ANYA said it would initiate legal action against this daily if it fails to issue an apology over the cartoon.