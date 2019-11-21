Police arrest former Axis Bank dy manager for Rs 1 crore scam

ITANAGAR, Nov 20: The Capital unit police has arrested former Axis Bank deputy manager Luhit Parajuli from Guwahati, Assam for allegedly misappropriating Rs 1 crore and getting away with Rs 25 lakh from the office account of the Itanagar branch of the Axis Bank while posted as the deputy manager here.

Capital SP Tumme Amo informed that a complaint was lodged on 21 June, 2019 at the Itanagar police station against Parajuli for misappropriating about Rs 25 lakhs from the office bank account of the Axis Bank itself.

Reportedly, the accused had attempted to intimidate the complainant (a bank employee) to provide information of the bank customers on the pretext of a

secret mission after demonetisation by claiming to be an IPS officer and an undercover agent of the CBI from Guwahati.

On receiving the complaint, SI N Nishant took up the investigation under the close supervision of the SP and other senior officers.

During investigation, it was revealed that Parajuli had embezzled about Rs 1 crore from the Axis Bank’s office account and transferred it to different accounts.

“Due to prompt efforts of the manager and other staff of the bank, Rs 75 lakh was reverted back to the bank. However, Rs 25 lakh was already duped by Luhit Parajuli, who left the job soon after committing the offence. Ultimately, as per bank norms the said amount was deposited by its staff to save the image of the bank,” the SP said.

He also informed that the accused had been absconding from Itanagar and had changed his address five times in the last four months (From Itanagar, Doimukh, Biswanath Chariali, Beltola and Maligaon of Guwahati, Assam), causing hurdles for the police team to trace him. His numbers were also found switched off.

Later, the investigation officer started tracking him and finally arrested him from Guwahati, Assam, the SP said.

The arrested accused will be produced before the CJM Court in Yupia for police remand and further investigation to ascertain the truth and the involvement of others in the case, if any.

Further, the SP cautioned the denizens of the capital to verify their bank accounts regularly to counter such cases of cheating as complaints of unauthorized bank transactions from one account to another have been received by the police.