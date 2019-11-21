VKV students grab first two positions in state level NCSC

ITANAGAR, Nov 20: Joram Nanu from VKV Joram (Lower Subansiri) and Bisen Bellai from VKV, Amliang (Anjaw) bagged the first and second positions, respectively in the state level 27th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) held at Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre here on 19 and 20 November.

Modi Eru of VPS Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district secured the third position.

Other 4th to 10th position holders are Binu Soki (4th) of VKV Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Gusan Tamai (5th) of VKV Amliang (Anjaw), Bengia Aru (6th) of VKV Koloriang (Kurung Kumey), Dakto Basar (7th) of VKV Basar (Lepa Rada), Tai Atup (8th)of GHSS Nyapin (Kurung Kumey), Likha Ania (9th) of VKV Joram and Toyir Lollen (10th), GHSS Aalo (West Siang).

Out of 73 registered projects, 68 projects based on focal theme ‘Science, technology and innovation for a clean, green and healthy nation’ from different schools were presented by the children in the age group of 10 to 17 years, focusing on solution to the local problems that are easily applicable by the society.

The 10 best projects out of the 68 will be presented at the National Children’s Science Congress to be held at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala from 27 to 31 December, 2019 and the two best projects will participate in the Indian Science Congress to be held in January, 2020.

Attending the valedictory function, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) Director Cum Member Secretary CD Mungyak emphasized on the need of organizing such programmes on regular basis to develop scientific temper among the students.

APSCS&T Deputy Director (Tech) Dr P Lombi also addressed the students.

The programme was organized by the APSCS&T.