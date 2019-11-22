Arunachal sub-jr boys off to good start in nat’l soccer tourney

KALYANI, Nov 21: Silver medallist of the previous edition, the Arunachal sub-junior boys’ team registered a big win in its opening game, against Maharashtra, here in West Bengal on Thursday, in the ongoing Hero Sub-Junior Boys’ National Football Tournament.

Arunachal defeated Maharashtra by a margin of 6-0 goals.

Expressing happiness over the boys’ performance, the head coach of the state team, TD Wanjha, said, “We wanted a good start in the campaign for the team and the guys delivered well. A few areas to improve, but we are working hard to perform better in the coming matches.”

Arunachal will face Haryana next, on 23 November.