Dept advised to explore selling fish to defence services

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has asked the fisheries department to explore the possibility of marketing locally produced fish to the defence services of the state, saying the defence sector would be a ready market for the produce.

After releasing a coffee table book, titled Glimpses of Fisheries in Arunachal Pradesh, of the department on the occasion World Fisheries Day on Thursday, Khandu said he would provide “full support and cooperation for all-round development of the fisheries sector and for the welfare of the farmers and the department.”

The CM enquired about the department’s current status, and asked Fisheries Minister Tage Taki, who was also present, to take up measures to strengthen the sector and work for the betterment of the farmers.

“Fisheries should serve as an important sector for income generation and entrepreneurship,” the CM said.

Taki also said fishery is an important sector for uplifting the economy of the state “as the state has both the required potential and demand of fish.”

Expressing concern over “overexploitation of fish, destructive fishing methods and destruction of fish habitats,” Taki called for generating awareness to ensure sustainable fisheries development.

Fisheries Secretary AR Talwade said Arunachal has high potential in fisheries, “and involvement of cooperative societies and private entrepreneurs would boost fish production in the state.”

Fisheries Director Joyshil Taba emphasized on “the importance of fish-based ecotourism and stocking of fish seeds in lakes and other open water bodies for boosting production of fish.”

He informed that ornamental fishery has much scope in the state, “which needs to be encouraged.”

Former fisheries commissioner M Surya Prakash suggested “adopting the best aquaculture practices to exploit cold water fisheries potential for socioeconomic development of fish farmers.”

Earlier, Prof DN Das from Rajiv Gandhi University explained the importance of World Fisheries Day.