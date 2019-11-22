Child dies in fire accident

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: In a tragic incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old child died in a fire accident that occurred in Bogdo area, near the helipad in West Siang HQ Aalo, on Thursday.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 3:50 pm, affecting a row of rented semi-OBT apartments in the area.

According to West Siang SP Jummar Basar, the fire brigade was prompt in reaching the spot after receiving information.

“The fire tenders were able to douse the fire within an hour. A total of six houses were damaged in the fire. We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire and investigation is presently on,” he said.