Law students stage dharna seeking better facilities

Staff Reporter

JOTE, Nov 21: Students of Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College here in Papum Pare district staged a dharna on the college campus on Thursday, demanding better facilities in the institution.

The students have been raising the issues of the college’s ill-equipped library and absence of hostel facilities, besides high rate of the college bus fare.

“Students have to travel around 60 kms daily to reach the institution. How can poor students afford to attend classes daily if the bus fare is so high? It is Rs 1,500 per month, which is much higher than the bus fares of RGU and DNGC. We demand the authorities to fix the bus fare at par with other government institutions,” said a student.

The students are also demanding that a permanent principal be posted at the institute, and that the institute’s authorities relax the 75 percent attendance criterion for semester examinations.

“How can we give 75 percent attendance in these circumstances? There are no hostel facilities and no rent houses are available nearby for us to stay and ensure cent percent attendance,” claimed another student.

The students also claimed that despite assurances given by the chief minister, during his earlier visit, to address their numerous grievances, no action has been initiated yet to meet any of those assurances.

Some of the other demands of the students include provision of Wi-Fi facility in the institute, proper bathrooms, posting of security guards, and an auditorium for co-curricular activities.