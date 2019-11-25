Mishra highlights challenges to state

Conference of governors

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Arunachal Governor BD Mishra highlighted the challenges faced by the state, especially communication bottlenecks, on the final day of the two-day Conference of Governors here on 24 November.

The meeting was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

Seeking the central government’s assistance, the governor highlighted the “poor roadways/i-ways/airways communication facilities in the state and slow development of hydropower projects despite Arunachal Pradesh’ potential to be a powerhouse of the country.”

Stating that communication in all configurations, be it road, air or digital, is the biggest bottleneck in the state, Mishra said that to promote inclusiveness in society and bring about sustainable industrialization in the state, the state government has initiated a five-year road plan – the CM’s Comprehensive State Road Plan 2019-2024.

The governor informed that the state government has been successful in acquiring land and handing it over to the Airports Authority of India for construction of the Hollongi airport in Itanagar, the foundation of which was laid by the prime minister.

Mishra also informed that agriculture and horticulture remain the mainstays of livelihood for the people of the state, and that “the state government is investing heavily in agriculture and allied sectors” to help double the farmers’ income by 2022.

“To take up cluster-based production of various horticultural crops for boosting the horticultural production, the state government is investing, under the horticulture sector, approximately Rs 100 crore this year,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s tourism potential, the governor said that Arunachal houses enormous diversity and breathtaking natural beauty all over its land.

“Ecotourism, wellness tourism and spiritual tourism potentials are endless in the state. Needless to say that special financial assistance under the tourism sector for the northeastern states as well as tourism promotional guidance from the government of India will be necessary to tap the full tourism potential of the state,” he said.

The governor, however, pointed out the lack of forward and backward linkages in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors and tourism infrastructure, besides poor banking facilities in rural areas, and the drug menace, and called for concerted efforts in dealing with these challenges.

He also reiterated the need for the state to have its own cadre of central services officers.

Mishra said the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu “is working as a team to achieve its vision of excellence in governance.”

He also spoke on the launch of the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan, and conducting of Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps for the people residing in far-flung villages, in addition to the CM’s Rogi Kalyan Kosh, the CM’s Samast Shiksha Yojana, the CM’s Adarsh Pathshala, the CM’s Sashakt Kisan Yojana, the District Innovation and Challenge Fund, the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, and such. (Raj Bhavan)