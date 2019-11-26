Govt will involve all in containing law and order issues: Felix

Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan reaches Pasighat

PASIGHAT, Nov 25: Home Minister Bamang Felix launched the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA) here in East Siang district on Monday.

Felix said the government would “involve all stakeholders in containing law and order issues, as the government alone cannot manage law and order effectively unless people are involved.”

He said that through the HAA, the government seeks to instill a sense of responsibility among all sections of the people.

Earlier in the day, the home minister convened a coordination meeting with several organisations to discuss matters related to law and order.

DGP RP Upadhyaya presented a “developmental report of the state police” and highlighted the key points of the HAA during the launch ceremony.

Among others, the event was attended by MLAs Kaling Moyong, Ninong Ering, Lombo Tayeng, Hayang Mangfi and Jikke Tako, besides IGP (Admin) Ravindra Singh Yadav. (DIPRO)