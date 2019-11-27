ICAR discusses agro, horti development with DCM, CS

ITANAGAR, Nov 26: Lucknow (UP)-based ICAR-CISH Director, Dr Shailendra Rajan, on Monday called on Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar here and discussed issues related to the development of agriculture and horticulture products, especially subtropical fruits and horticulture products, in the state.

Dr Rajan assured that the ICAR-CISH would provide “genuine planting materials and

technical know-how of high-tech cultivation to the progressive farmers.”

Mein advocated promoting professional guava cultivation in the state, while Kumar expressed appreciation for the quality of the Lalit guavas produced in Yachuli by progressive farmer Likha Maj.

The CS suggested identifying a “sizeable area to be covered under Lalit variety in the next few years.”

Dr Rajan assured to provide the best planting materials from the ICAR, and to properly train farmers and officials in high-tech guava cultivation.

“This effort will improve supply of fresh fruits for consumption and also for the processing,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Ranjan visited the guava orchard in Yachuli owned by progressive farmer Likha Maj. He said the Lalit guava grown in Arunachal “can boost the growth of fruit industry in the state,” and added that the red Lalit guava produced in Yachuli “is one of the best quality guavas produced in the country.”

Around 50,000 guava saplings were planted by Maj two years ago, and now they are bearing fruits. Recently, Maj earned around Rs 1.5 lakhs selling the produce at the Naharlagun market.