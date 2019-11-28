ANYA serves 30 days ultimatum to RGU VC to reclaim ‘missing land’

ITANAGAR, Nov 27: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Wednesday served a 30 days ultimatum to the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor to reclaim the university’s ‘missing’ 64 acres of land and evict all the encroachers of the university land.

ANYA stated that it had earlier submitted a representation to the Governor, who is also the Chief Rector of RGU, to reclaim the ‘missing land’ as well as to conduct a judicial inquiry into the ‘missing of the original sketch map of the university.’

“But no response has been received from him till date,” the association said.

It demanded RGU VC to re-draw a map of the university according to original map of 1986 and evict all the land encroachers within the given time period, failing, the association said, would launch democratic movement.