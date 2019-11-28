Meritorious students felicitated

ITANAGAR, Nov 27: Meritorious students who excelled in the last Arunachal Pradesh Board and CBSE exams were felicitated by the state education secretary Niharika Rai during the valedictory function of 36th Annual School Day celebrations held at Govt. Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday last.

Addressing the students on the occasion, she urged them to become good human being first and stressed on value of life and education.

Director of secondary education Gania Leij also advised the teachers and students to maintain cleanliness within the school premises and make the school campus plastic and tobacco free.