Gaon burah inaugurates bus stop

RUMGONG, Nov 27: An RCC bus stop at the Pekhi Yirok (zero point tinali) in West Siang district was inaugurated by Tate Mize, one of the oldest Gaon Burahs of Rumgong, on Wednesday.

MLA Talem Taboh informed that the bus stop was constructed from his first MLA LAD fund with an estimated cost of Rs 3 lakh by the BDO, Rumgong. He also informed that the tri-junction, known as zero point, has been renamed as Pekhi Yirok.

The MLA also requested all to work together for wider development of his constituency, leaving aside party affiliation “as elections are already over.” (DIPRO)