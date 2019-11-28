New eye OT at Tezu GH inaugurated

TEZU, Nov 27: The new eye operation theatre (OT) at zonal General Hospital (GH) here in Lohit district was inaugurated by National Programme for Control of Blindness State Coordinator Dr Taba Khanna on Wednesday.

Speaking in a meeting held after the inauguration, Dr. Khanna emphasized on the need of creating public awareness on eye diseases and blindness. He spoke on various preventive measures to reduce blindness.

“I will try my level best to place fund to complete the remaining portion of the eye building and create base hospital for Lohit, Anjaw, Dibang, Valley, Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai for conducting eye camps in collaboration with RK Mission Hospital and Karuna Trust.

He also informed, a patient van is kept at health services directorate in Naharlagun meant for Tezu and will be pressed into service shortly for the above activities.

DMO Dr S Chai Pul thanked Dr Khanna, former MLA Dr Mohesh Chai and Lohit administration for their help and in completing the OT and making it operationalization.

Eye specialists Dr Dusu Grayu, Medical Superintendent Dr C Tayang, EAC in-charge Pime Keche, and all the MOs of the hospital, district health officers, representative from Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi attended the programme.

Later, a free mini cataract operation camp was also conducted at the new eye OT. DIPRO