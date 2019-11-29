Unidentified body found

Staff Reporter

DOIMUKH, Nov 28: The body of an unidentified male was found on the left bank of the Dikrong river here in Papum Pare district on Thursday.

The police informed that the body appears to be of a local, aged between 25 and 30 years, and about 5″3′ in height. He was found wearing a black T-shirt, green trousers and “black strips,” besides a band around his left wrist, containing the word ‘TAISN’, the police said.

While there were no prominent external injuries, blood was seen oozing out of the nose and the upper portion of the deceased’s head, the police said in its report. With no apparent cause of death, the police suspect it to be a case of drowning.

An inquest was conducted, and the body has been kept in the RK Mission Hospital’s morgue for identification, the police added.