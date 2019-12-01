HM to meet protesters on Monday

ITANAGAR, Nov 30: Home Minister Bamang Felix, who is currently out of station, will meet the Yobin protesters who are on an indefinite hunger strike at the IG Park tennis court here, on Monday.

This was conveyed to the capital DC after the home minister’s office had been informed about the hunger strike by Yobin people.

The capital DC informed that the protesters have been repeatedly urged to call off their hunger strike, and that the administration has displayed great restraint and sensitivity in dealing with the matter.

“Now that the meeting with the minister is likely on Monday, the protesters should vacate the tennis ground peacefully and help in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the capital,” the administration said.

Doctors have been assigned to check on the health of the protestors. Four protesters have been taken to hospital by the administration for medical assistance. (DIPRO)