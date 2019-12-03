APBG seeks proper implementation of advertisement policy

ITANAGAR, Dec 2: The Arunachal Publishers & Broadcasters Guild (APBG) has sought early release of fund from the state government to IPR department to ensure that the huge outstanding advertisement bills against the state’s various media houses are paid at the earliest as per the laid down advertisement policy.

Representatives of the APBG had made the appeal during its meeting held here on Saturday last wherein they also held discussions on various burning issues confronting the media fraternity.

They also expressed dismay over the inordinate delay in releasing advertisement bill payments by various departments though issued by IPR department and supposed to be paid by IPR department, being the state govt.’s nodal department as per advertisement policy.

‘Getting payments from departments has become a herculean task for media houses in particular for those based in the districts. Earlier, the Pema Khandu government had assured to implement centralised payment which had infused great expectations among the media fraternity but it has failed to materialise. It is to mention here that former Chief Minister late Dorjee Khandu was the first to clear all outstanding payments at one go in 2008 followed by former CM Kalikho Pul, after the media fraternity had boycotted Statehood Day-2016 celebration in protest against govt.’s failure to release the Rs. four crore outstanding bills. But, still the practice continues and the bills remain in whirlpool for years threatening the very survival of print media,’ they stated.