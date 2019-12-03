District hospital functioning with 3 doctors, says DMO

ANINI, Dec 2: Dibang Valley district medical officer (DMO) Dr S Ronya has requested Anini MLA Mopi Mihu for posting of more officials as ‘at present only three doctors are running the entire hospital.’

During the visit of the MLA along with Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Wayong Khimhun to the district hospital on Monday, the DMO expressed anguish over the lack of high-end equipment and requested the MLA to help in procuring new age technology machine for the hospital.

He further informed the visiting MLA that the hospital is still using the out dated X-Ray and ultrasound machine which doesn’t help much in detecting the patient’s medical problem.

While interacting with the staffs of the hospital, the MLA assured to lend all possible help in improving the conditions of the hospital and requested DC and the other government officers to cooperate for the betterment of the district.

He also asked the hospital authority to maintain hygiene in and around the hospital.

Earlier, in the day MLA along with the Deputy Commissioner flagged off two ambulances for the district hospital. One of the ambulances was donated by PCL Company under their CSR initiative on request of Anini MLA and the other was funded under MLALAD with contribution from DC. (DIPRO)