Arunachal bag 7 medals in Jr. National Wushu Championship

ITANAGAR, Dec 3: Arunachal bagged seven medals, including two golds in the 19th Junior National Wushu Championship held in Kolkata in West Bengal from 25 to 30 November.

Gyamar Kana and Buku Goi bagged the gold medals in the girls’ below 45 kg and the boys’ 56 kg category respectively, informed All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association president Toko Teki.

The silver medal was bagged by Pipi Yangfo in the girls’ 48 kg category.

The bronze medalists are – Chajon Wangsa (52 kg), Rinchin LamuMegeji (56 kg), Monday Sonam (48 kg) and Ripaksho Chikro 60 kg.

Techi Juna and Migi Rana were the coach and manager of the state team.

More than 900 players and officials from 35 Wushu units from across the country participated in the event.

The medal winners were given a warm reception by All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association at SLSA Wushu Indoor Hall here on Wednesday.