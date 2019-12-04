International day of people with disability celebrated

ITANAGAR, Dec 3: International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) was celebrated here at Siddhartha hall on Tuesday by the department of social justice and empowerment of tribal affairs (SJETA) in collaboration with All Arunachal Pradesh Divyang Welfare Society (AAPDWS).

SJETA Minister Alo Libang, speaking on the occasion, stated that state government is committed to extend all possible assistance to the Divyangjan. He also urged the member of the community to be competitive.

“Divyangjan are very talented and focused too. They don’t need help from us but need assistance. This where the role of SJETA comes in and we are ready to extend assistance to them,” he added.

On the occasion, minister distributed aid and appliances to the participants.

He also distributed certificates to members of AAPDWS for achieving excellence in various fields including sports, education etc.

Speaking on the occasion, SJETA director Yumlam Kaha highlighted in details about the various schemes meant for the Divyangjan.

While urging the Divyangjan to avail these benefits, Kaha also appealed them to follow the guidelines laid down by the ministry.

At Pasighat, a sensitization programme was organized at Mirem Upper Primary School to raise public awareness about the needs and rights of the differently abled people.

Attending the programme, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering called for working towards empowerment of the disabled people. He urged department looking after the welfare of the persons with disabilities as well as leaders to come forward and sensitize public about the issues of persons with disabilities.

ICDS Dy. Director PE Angu spoke on the significance of the day. She also highlighted the various government programmes and policies for the welfare of the differently-abled persons.

An awareness meeting was also organized in the evening at the Pasighat Engo Takar Residential School. Pasighat SDO Oli Perme attended the meeting.

The IDPD was also celebrated at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district with participation of around 64 differently-abled persons.

Divyangjan Lower Dibang Valley president Radha Mili submitted a memorandum to Dambuk ADC R Rakshap demanding job reservation, pension scheme, free transportation, ration, housing scheme for the persons with disabilities.

At Namsai, the IPDP celebration was organized jointly by the district administration and district unit of SJETA.

As many as 107 differently-abled persons from different villages of Namsai district attended the programme and all of them were given disability certificates and UDID cards by the medical department through Deputy Commissioner Bijoy Talukdar.

The DC also distributed the prizes and certificates of appreciation to all the participants of the games and sports events.