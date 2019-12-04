Illegal arms supplier arrested

PASIGHAT, Dec 3: An alleged supplier of arms and ammunition, who was wanted by police, was arrested from Pasighat in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Accused Mahendra Yadav, a resident of East Champaran district, Bihar was arrested by police after information received from reliable source about his presence in Pasighat area, said East Siang SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

The police laid a trap after receiving information that Yadav was seen somewhere in Pasighat on 1 December. The police team headed by Rukskin PS OC Inspector T Tali succeeded to arrest him the next day.

Earlier, one Hiteswar Kumbang of Bahir Jonai, Assam was arrested on 23 October and two 7.65 mm country made pistols were seized from his possession by police from Ruksin PS.

During investigation, it was revealed that the pistols were supplied by Yadav. Yadav also confessed that the pistols were bought by him from Muzzaparpur, Bihar. DIPRO