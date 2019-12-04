ITANAGAR, Dec 3: Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviewed the status of implementation of the Samagra Shiksha in the state and the achievements under the scheme during a meeting of the governing council here on Tuesday.
Khandu also held discussion for improving the performance grading index to achieve efficient, inclusive and equitable school education system.
Education Minister Taba Tedir also attended the meeting. (CMO)
CM reviews achievements under Samagra Shiksha
