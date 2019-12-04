Indigenous Faith Day celebrated with fervour

NIRJULI, Dec 3: The Indigenous Faith Day was celebrated with much fanfare by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) here on 1 December last.

The celebrations began with a vehicle rally which was flagged off by IFCSAP convenor Hage Mobbing from RK Mission Helipad, Itanagar and culminating at Nyikum Niya ground here.

Minister for Industries, Skill Development, Textile & Handicraft, Trade & Commerce Tumke Bagra, NERIST director, Prof. Dr. H. S. Yadav, Galo Welfare Society Women Wing president Mipu Sora Ori, IFCSAP Capital Complex unit president Likha Nyirmin and IFCSAP vice president Tayum Tok were among those who attended the celebrations.

Colourful cultural presentations from members of various indigenous prayer centres like Meder Nello, Nyedar Namlo, Kargu Gamgi, Donyi-Polo Gangging, Donyi Polo Mandir and Tagin Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society as well as Mikir tribe of Kokila, Hollongi were the highlight of the day.